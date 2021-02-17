Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway

Punjab MC Election Results 2021 Updates: Counting of votes is underway.

Counting of votes is underway for Punjab Municipal elections. Polling for the 2,302-ward 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held on February 14.

The Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered repolling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation on February 17 after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14.

This is apart from the three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where repolling was held on Tuesday following reports of EVMs being damaged on February 14.

The commission announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths.

The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places.

Here are the live updates on Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021:

Feb 17, 2021 10:29 (IST) Majitha: Akali Dal wins 10; 2 to Congress and Independent won 1

Shiromani Akali Dal has won 10 of 13 wards in Majitha Nagar council, Congress has won two and an independent candidate won the remaining one seat.





Feb 17, 2021 10:23 (IST) Repolling Ordered At Three Polling Booths In Punjab's Patiala

The Punjab State Election Commission on Monday ordered repolling at three booths of the Municipal Councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala.

The repolling will be held on February 16 from 8 am to 4 pm, and counting will take place on February 17.



An official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said reports were received from the Returning Officer (RO) of Patran that some accused damaged the electronic voting machine (EVM) at polling booth number 11 of ward number 8.

Feb 17, 2021 10:19 (IST)

Punjab: Counting of votes underway for local body elections; latest visuals from Ludhiana's Doraha area pic.twitter.com/0hM4JYxMNM - ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021