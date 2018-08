Police have launched a search operation for the body of the man (Representational)

A young man from Ludhiana in Punjab fell into the flooded Baner Khad on the outskirts of Kangra town in Himachal Pradesh and was swept away, while taking selfie on the river bank today.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Kumar of Ludhiana, said Kangra Sub Divisional Magistrate Shashipal Negi, adding that a search operation has been launched by the police to fish out the body.