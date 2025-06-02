Advertisement

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Steps To Apply

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Candidates are advised to complete their registration on time and regularly check the official website for updates.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Candidates will be able to fill their preferred choices on the official website.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling registration process for 2025 tomorrow, June 3, 2025. This comes a day after IIT Kanpur declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results. The counselling and seat allocation process will determine admissions into top-tier engineering institutions across India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Candidates will be able to register and fill their preferred choices of institutes and courses on the official JoSAA portal - josaa.nic.in.


JoSAA Counselling 2025: Who Can Apply?

Those who qualified JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2
Those who qualified JEE (Advanced) 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How To Apply? 

Follow these steps To complete your registration

Step 1. Go to the official website: josaa.nic.in
Step 2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration
Step 3. Enter your JEE Main or JEE Advanced credentials
Step 4. Log in and fill out the application form
Step 5. Select and prioritize your preferred institutes and courses
Step 6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

 JoSAA offers an optional document upload feature during registration. Candidates are encouraged to upload documents early to avoid last-minute issues, though it is not mandatory at this stage.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important Dates 

Registration & Choice Filling: June 3 - June 12, 2025
Mock Seat Allotments: Conducted during the registration window
Last Date for Registration: June 12, 2025 (No extensions will be granted)

Seat Allocation Process

JoSAA 2025 will follow a structured multi-step counselling process:

  • Online Registration
  • Choice Filling and Locking
  • Mock Seat Allocation (for guidance)
  • Final Seat Allocation Rounds
  • Seat Acceptance & Document Verification

Candidates are strongly advised to select only those academic programs they are genuinely interested in and list them in the correct order of preference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Documents Required At Admission

Candidates must be ready with the following documents for verification:

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets/certificates
  • JEE Main/Advanced admit card
  • Category or PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical certificate
  • Bank details for refund (if applicable)
  • OCI/PIO/Passport (if applicable)

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Partial Admission Fee

  • Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates
  • Rs 45,000 for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS candidates

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Participating Institutions

JoSAA 2025 includes over 100 premier institutions, such as:

  • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
  • Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

Candidates are advised to complete their registration on time and regularly check the official website for updates.

