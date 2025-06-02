Assam Man Asks 'Where Is My Mother', Supreme Court Says Will Hear Plea

'Where is my mother?' - a son's plaintive cry rang through the Supreme Court Monday.

The son, 26-year-old Yunus, has alleged the Assam government has illegally detained his mother, Monowara Bewa, ahead of deportation to Bangladesh 'without a fair hearing'.

He has demanded she be presented in court.

The court agreed to hear his petition - a habeas corpus plea - after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr Yunus, urged the court to do so, saying Ms Bewa had been detained unjustly.

Mr Yunus has alleged Assam Police detained his mother and others for overnight deportation.

Ms Bewa had been given bail by the Supreme Court in 2019; this was after the court ordered the release of those detained at a 'foreigners' camp' if they had been there for over three years.

Bail was allowed with certain conditions.

Mr Yunus has said his mother had complied with all conditions but, on May 24, she was summoned to the police station on the pretext of recording a statement.

She has been in detention since then, the son has claimed.

The son said he attempted to tell the police that his mother's case is still pending before the Supreme Court, and that she is out on bail, but they allegedly refused to release her.