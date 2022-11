Drunk Man Dies After Falling Into Trench While Taking Selfie In Aravallis

Kamal and his friends were drinking on a cliff near Vainda mine in Aravallis. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man died after falling into a trench while taking a selfie from a cliff near Vainda rock mine in Aravallis on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, police said Sunday.

Faridabad Police pulled out the body of the man identified as Kamal, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Ballabgarh, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on Saturday when Kamal, along with his two friends Ravi and Hamendra, was drinking alcohol on a cliff near Vainda mine in Aravallis.

According to his friends, Kamal was showing the view to his wife on a video call. Later, he slipped into the trench while taking his picture.

Police launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident at 9.30 pm.

"It was an unfortunate mishap and the family of the deceased has not made any allegations against anyone. We have handed over the body to the family after the postmortem today. Further probe is underway," said inspector Shri Bhagwan, SHO of Dabua police station.

"We are also questioning the friends of the deceased," he said.

Sub-inspector Surender Singh, incharge of Pali police chowki said Kamal was from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. For the last several years, he was living with his family in Ballabhgarh's Adarsh Nagar.

"He is survived by wife Savitri, two daughters Tannu (13) and Siddhi alias Ananya (4)," he added.

Kamal worked as a merchandiser at a private company.

