Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: How Indian Railways Uses Drones To Clean Train Coaches, Stations

The initiative was first rolled out in April at Assam's Kamakhya Railway Station, where the drones were deployed to clean areas of the trains and platforms that are not easy to reach.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: How Indian Railways Uses Drones To Clean Train Coaches, Stations
According to the Ministry of Railways, the drones help with efficiency and precision in cleaning.
New Delhi:

The Indian Railways has been taking a futuristic approach in a first-of-its-kind move by using drones to clean train coaches and station premises across the country. The initiative was first rolled out in April at Assam's Kamakhya Railway Station, where the drones were deployed to clean areas of the trains and platforms that are not easy to reach.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the drones help with efficiency and precision in cleaning.

"They reach tough spots on coaches and station structures. A smart leap toward hygienic & cleaner Railways!," the ministry had said.

Traditionally, the cleaning tasks were done by labourers, which even posed safety concerns.

Reports suggested that the drones are equipped with high-pressure water nozzles.

Last month, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had posted a video of the drones cleaning trains at the Kamakhya Railway Station. "For a nation's progress, modern and advanced machinery is essential," he said.

The Indian Railways has been making use of drones in several ways over the past few years. It introduced drones in 2018 to get real-time inputs related to the safety and maintenance of railway infrastructure. In 2020, the ministry developed 'Ninja Unmanned Aerial Vehicles' - which enhanced the monitoring with real-time tracking, video streaming, and automatic failsafe mode.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Railways, Drones, Assam
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com