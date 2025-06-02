"India Hosts G20, Pak Hosts T20 - Top 20 Terrorists": Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday attacked Pakistan for supporting terrorism and said the country hosts "top 20 terrorists" of the world. Ms Chaturvedi, who is a member of an all-party delegation that is carrying India's anti-terrorism message in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack, said that Pakistan "shakes hands with you and then bites you on your back".

"We had a very successful presidency as the G20 chairmanship that we had got. We had a very successful one year of presidency. So, while we host the G20, they (Pakistan) host the T20. The top twenty terrorists of the world will be found being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It's their stated policy," she said while addressing the Indian community in London.

She said that Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, who was behind the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US, was also traced to a hideout in Pakistan.

"Right from Osama bin Laden, I don't know how many of you have seen the documentary. You all must go back home and see the documentary on how he was taken out of Pakistan, and he was being hidden, actively financed, aided, trained, supported, and hidden from their so-called ally in the US. So they shake hands with you, but they bite you on your back," she said.

Ms Chaturvedi also said the difference between India and Pakistan is that while the former is signing a Free Trade Agreement (with the UK), the latter is "indulging in its own version of the FTA - Free Terrorism Arrangement globally".

"This is what we are here to expose," she said, referring to her delegation, which is led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and comprises MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, former union minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations that India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to convey India's message of zero-tolerance against terrorism and Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 people dead on April 22.