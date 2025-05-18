UK, US, Middle East: India's Mega Diplomatic Outreach - Who Goes Where

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Centre has announced seven all-party delegations to promote India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and Operation Sindoor abroad, following a deadly Pahalgam attack. The teams, composed of 59 members, will visit 32 countries starting May 23.

The Centre on Saturday released the list of seven all-party delegations that will travel to various countries to convey India's message of zero-tolerance against terrorism and Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

The seven delegations have 59 members, including 31 political leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 20 politicians from other parties. They will be assisted by former diplomats.

These delegations will be led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Baijayant Jay Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule.

They are scheduled to visit 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and are expected to begin their tour on May 23.

The 7 Delagations And Countries They Will Visit

Group 1 will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria

Baijayant Panda, BJP MP

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP

Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP

Rekha Sharma, BJP MP

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP

Satnam Singh Sandhu, nominated MP

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union Minister and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

Ambassador Harsh Shringla

Group 2 will travel to the UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy, Denmark

Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP MP

Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP MP

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ghulam Ali Khatana, Nominated MP

Amar Singh, Congress MP

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP MP

MJ Akbar, former Union Minister

Ambassador Pankaj Saran

Group 3 will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore

Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU MP

Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP

Yusuf Pathan, Trinamool Congress MP

Brij Lal, BJP MP

John Brittas, CPI (M) MP

Pradan Baruah, BJP MP

Hemang Joshi, BJP MP

Salman Khurshid, Congress

Ambassador Mohan Kumar

Group 4 will visit UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone

Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MP

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP

Mohammed Basheer, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP

Atul Garg, BJP MP

Sasmit Patra, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP

Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP MP

SS Ahluwalia, former BJP MP

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

Group 5 will tour the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP

Shambhavi, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP

Sarfaraz Ahmad, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP

GM Harish Balayogi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP

Shashank Mani Tripathi, BJP MP

Bhubaneswar Kalita, BJP MP

Milind Murli Deora, Shiv Sena MP

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Group 6 will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK MP

Rajeev Rai, Samajwadi Party MP

Mian Altaf Ahmad, National Conference MP

Brijesh Chowta, BJP MP

Prem Chand Gupta, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP

Ambassador Manjeev S Puri

Ambassador Jawed Ashraf

Group 7 will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa

Supriya Sule MP, NCP (SCP) MP

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP MP

Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, AAP MP

Manish Tewari, Congress MP

Anurag Singh Thakur, BJP MP

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, TDP MP

Anand Sharma, Congress

V Muraleedharan, BJP

Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin

India-Pakistan Tensions

India found cross-border links to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, and launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, destroying nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India attacked camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, and killed more than 100 terrorists.

In retaliation, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted. India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, the two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 and halted military actions with immediate effect.