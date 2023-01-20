Punjab Man, 88, Wins 5 Crores Lottery. Here's What He'll Do With The Money

Dwarka Dass said he was a frequent buyer of lottery tickets.

An 88-year-old man in Punjab's Dera Bassi became a 'crorepati' overnight after winning a Rs 5 crore lottery. Mahant Dwarka Dass, a resident of Trivedi Camp in Dera Bassi, won the Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery which completely changed his life. Celebrations have erupted in his area with people thronging his house to congratulate and even garland him.

Mr Dass said he was a frequent buyer of lottery tickets as he wanted to impose the condition of his family. After winning the lottery, he will divide half the money for the 'dera' and will distribute it equally among both his sons. "I am happy. I have been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera'," he said.

His son, Narender Kumar Sharma, said, "My father gave money to my nephew to buy a lottery ticket for him. He won it and we are feeling happy."

Lokesh, who runs a lottery business in Zirakpur and sold the ticket to the family, claimed that Dwarka Dass will get around Rs 3.5 crore after the deduction of taxes.

"Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on January 16. He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 crore. After completing the prescribed procedure, the amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax," said Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director.

In December, Ajay Ogula, a Dubai-based driver from India, won a prize worth Dh15 million (Rs 33 crore), in the Emirates Draw.

After winning the lottery prize, Mr Ogula said, "I still cannot believe I hit the jackpot", reported UAE daily, Khaleej Times.

Mr Ogula, who hails from a village in southern India, came to the UAE four years ago. Currently working as a driver at a jewellery firm, he earns Dh 3,200 every month, Khaleej Times reported. "I will continue building my charity trust with this amount. This will help many people get the basic needs in my hometown and neighbouring villages," said Mr Ogula.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)