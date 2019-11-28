6 New Judges Appointed To Punjab And Haryana High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, lawyers and other senior officials were also present in the event

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha today administered oath of office to six additional judges in Chandigarh.

Six judges who have sworn as additional judges include Justice: Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, Justice Karamjit Singh, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri.

Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, lawyers, senior officials of state governments, other senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

All these additional judges have been appointed for a term of two-year.