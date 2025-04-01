Punjab Government Provided Over 55,000 Jobs In 36 Months: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has provided over 55,000 government jobs to youth in the state during its 36-month tenure.

Addressing an event to distribute appointment letters to over 700 newly recruited teachers, Bhagwant Mann congratulated them and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties sincerely.

He said the jobs were given based on merit as the government ensured a transparent recruitment process. Bhagwant Mann reiterated that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in a department.

A foolproof mechanism was adopted, ensuring that none of the 55,000 appointments have been challenged in court, he added.

An "education revolution" has begun in Punjab, with major infrastructural revamps in schools and initiatives to improve the quality of education, the chief minister said.

The government is also sending teachers to prestigious national and international institutes to enhance their skills, he said.

Lashing out at the previous governments, the chief minister alleged that they deprived youth of employment, leading to their ouster by the people of the state.

His government is now working to clean up the "mess" left behind and is committed to building a "Rangla Punjab" (vibrant Punjab), he said.

A complete overhaul is being witnessed in all sectors of the state so as to give a major push to development of Punjab, he added.

The state government is sending teachers abroad and even to prestigious national institutes to upscale their teaching skills, Mann said.

The well trained staff has helped in enhancing the rate of admissions in government schools of the state, he said, adding that Punjab is witnessing "education revolution".

Mann said the recruitment of additional staff in schools has allowed teachers and principals to focus solely on academics, leading to an increase in student enrollment in government schools.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)