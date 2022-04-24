Punjab Government Orders Probe Against 720 Private Schools Over Fee Hike

Bhagwant Mann had directed all private schools in the state against increasing fees. (file)

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Sunday ordered an inquiry against 720 private schools for allegedly raising fees despite the government's directions against it.

The move comes after complaints from parents who claimed these schools disregarded the government's directions.

The order for inquiry against schools was shared by Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on his Twitter handle.

"Inquiry has been ordered against 720 private schools against whom parents lodged complaints. Strict action will be taken if found guilty," said Mr Hayer in his tweet.

720 ਨਿਜੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਜਿੰਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਕਾਇਤਾਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ ।

ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਪਾਏ ਜਾਣ ‘ਤੇ ਸਖਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ । pic.twitter.com/vtWPbRGe1E — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) April 23, 2022

Last month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed all private schools in the state against increasing fees or compelling children to buy books, uniforms or stationery items from select shops.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that the state government was committed to ensuring quality and affordable basic education in the state.

He further said that the Education Minister had ordered an inquiry after parents claimed that these private schools were not following the government's directions regarding fees and the purchase of books and uniforms.

Mr Kang said if any school is found guilty during the inquiry, strict action will be taken against it.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)