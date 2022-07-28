Punjab Gave 'Z+ Security' To Arvind Kejriwal, Claims Congress MLA

The Congress MLA demanded the withdrawal of the security cover given to Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been given "Z plus security" by the Punjab government and demanded its withdrawal.

He questioned the need for the state to extend the security cover when Mr Kejriwal had already been provided Z plus security by the Centre.

Mr Khaira, who is All India Kissan Congress president, cited a purported list of protected persons but a Punjab Police spokesperson asserted that the document circulated in a section of the media was not an official one.

The spokesperson, however, remained silent on Mr Kaira's charge.

Earlier, addressing the media in Chandigarh, Mr Khaira claimed that Mr Kejriwal has been given the Z plus security cover of the Punjab Police.

Mr Khaira claimed that the Punjab Police commandos had been stationed at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the official residence of the Punjab chief minister.

He demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann withdraw the security provided to the AAP national convener by the state government.

Later, an official spokesman of the Punjab Police said that the document, cited by Mr Khaira, is a part of a writ petition filed by the former deputy chief minister OP Soni in the Punjab and Haryana High court.

These attached documents are in no way official documents of Punjab Police, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a perusal of the alleged list clearly showed that it is a typed document and there are no signatures, initials, official stamps or official authentication anywhere in the document.

It appears that this list has been typed by the petitioner and attached to the writ petition, said the spokesperson.

