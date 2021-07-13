Punjab Forest Department To Conduct Probe Into 400 Parrots' Death In Faridkot

Punjab Forest Department will conduct an investigation into death of 400 parrots in Faridkot

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Punjab Forest Department to conduct an investigation into the death of around 400 parrots in Faridkot and ascertain the reason of their fatality.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked Chief WildLife Warden, Punjab in coordination with the environment department to take remedial action in the matter.

"From the material filed, it is difficult to give a clear finding as to why death of parrots is taking place. However, the reason for death of such large number of birds may need to be looked into.

"Accordingly, we direct Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab in coordination with Environment Department or any other Expert, to look into the matter and take remedial action in the matter," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by advocate H C Arora seeking a direction to prevent death of parrots in the compound of the office of Deputy Commissioner, Faridkot which appeared to be on account of spray of some chemicals.

According to the applicant, such deaths are taking place since 2017 every year which is duly published in the media but no remedial action is taken.

Mr Arora contended that 400 parrots died on June 11 under various Jamun trees in Faridkot, allegedly due to some chemical spray having being sprinkled on jamun trees.

Mr Arora has also sought sought directions to the state authorities against permitting spray of chemicals on Jamun trees on the government land at Faridkot.

