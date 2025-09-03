30 Killed, All 23 Districts Hit As Punjab Sees Worst Floods Since 1988

Another spell of heavy rain has compounded the flood situation in Punjab, which is battling its worst deluge since 1988, as all 23 districts of the state have been hit and 30 lives lost so far.

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Additional heavy rains have intensified the flooding situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.

The villages worst-affected by the floods were in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

वाहेगुरु जी मदद करें 🙏🏻



Disheartening to see the devastating floods in Punjab which have brought immense loss and pain to countless families 💔🌊



My prayers are with those affected and everyone helping in relief and support to the affected communities 🙏



Together, with… pic.twitter.com/c1CiOhxK0j — Sonal Goel IAS 🇮🇳 (@sonalgoelias) September 1, 2025

To ensure safety and well-being of students and staff, the state government has decided to keep all educational institutions, including government, aided, recognised and private schools, colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes closed till September 7.

Punjab Cabinet Ministers, along with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, visited villages in Tarn Taran district to take stock of vulnerable points along the Beas River.

During the visit, the AAP leaders reviewed the condition of embankments and interacted with locals to assess the immediate challenges posed by rising river waters.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to visit the flood-hit areas in the state on Thursday. The Minister will visit villages in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala districts, and interact with the affected farmers, sources said.

Mr Chouhan will also review the extent of crop damage with state officials and chalk out measures to extend assistance to farmers, an official statement said.

Crops over 1.48 lakh hectares of land have perished in the floods, officials have said.

In Punjab, Army teams remain engaged in strengthening bunds at vulnerable locations, transporting food and fodder to isolated villages and clearing key water channels to prevent further flooding.

The NGOs and Sikh organisations are providing dry rations, including rice, pulses, mustard oil, biscuits, wheat flour, medicines, and cattle fodder.

Although district administrations have established relief camps for those affected, many villagers choose to remain in their homes. In areas where livestock shelters are flooded, residents have moved to rooftops or elevated platforms.

The Punjab government has initiated a special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) to evaluate the damage and has assured compensation for every loss incurred.

"Whenever the country faced a crisis, Punjab always stood by it - be it during the green revolution or the fight for freedom. We have made maximum sacrifices. Today, Punjab is in crisis, and I hope the country stands by us," stated Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Ferozepur.

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Prayers

Taking note of the devastating floods, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said the "spirit of Punjab shall never break".

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all," the 59-year-old actor posted on X.

Actor Sonu Sood, singer Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal, and singers Karan Aujla, Ammy Virk, and Ranjit Bawa and popular comic Kapil Sharma are lending their support to the state.

(With agency inputs)