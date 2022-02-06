Navjot Sidhu's Message To Rahul Gandhi On Punjab Pick: 'Nothing Great...'

Punjab Elections: Rahul Gandhi may soon announce the name of Congress's Chief Minister candidate.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu this morning said everyone "will abide" by party leader Rahul Gandhi's decision on the Congress's Chief Minister candidate for Punjab Assembly Elections, expected to be announced later today.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision... Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab.... All will abide by his decision!!!", Mr Sidhu, one of the top two contenders for the post, tweeted.

Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary had earlier said that Rahul Gandhi will announce the party's Chief Ministerial face today during his virtual rally in Ludhiana.

There's a strong buzz that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the party's frontrunner for the top job.

The party has been seeking public opinion via phone calls on who should be the chief ministerial candidate, similar to what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had done in Punjab before it announced Bhagwant Mann.

Mr Sidhu has long coveted the Chief Minister's job and has been launching direct attacks at his rival Mr Channi since the last few days. He had recently said that the party must choose someone "honest and with a clean track record".

Mr Sidhu almost made it to the top post when the party sacked his rival Amarinder Singh in September. But Amarinder Singh's replacement, Charanjit Singh Channi, has repeatedly made it clear that he is no placeholder.

Mr Channi has been nominated from two assembly constituencies leading to speculations around him being favoured by the party and allowing him a backup chance if he loses in one of the seats. Mr Sidhu has repeatedly tried to project himself as the candidate.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.