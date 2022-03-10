After 3 Decades, Punjab Assembly Will Have No Badal Family Member

Punjab election results 2022: Both Prakash Singh Badal and son Sukhbir Badal have lost.

With the Aam Aadmi Party emerging as the giant slayer in Punjab, the state's most prominent political family will have no representation in the Punjab state assembly after three decades. AAP candidates have defeated all the opposition heavyweights including Badal family members.

All Badal family members who contested the 2022 state elections have lost the polls from their respective strongholds.

The last time the Badals were out of the assembly was during the 1992 elections when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) boycotted the state assembly elections. The Badals have been accused of promoting dynastic politics and relegating the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to a family-run outfit.

Parkash Singh Badal lost the Lambi seat in Sri Muktsar Sahib district to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian by close to 10,000 votes, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal lost the Jalalabad assembly to Jagdeep Kamboj from AAP by a margin of almost 30,000.

Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab's finance minister and Sukhbir Badal's cousin, lost the Bathinda Urban seat to AAP's Jagroop Singh Gill. He contested on a Congress ticket.

Not just the immediate family, most of the Badal family's relatives have also lost to AAP candidates.

Bikram Singh Majithia, Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law, lost from the Amritsar East constituency to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur - who Arvind Kejriwal said is just an ordinary party volunteer.

However, Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur won from her husband's home turf - the Majitha assembly seat. Mr Majithia had left his seat to contest against Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both men lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adaish Partap Singh Kairon lost the Patti assembly seat in the Tarn Taran district to AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar. Mr Kairon is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon.

In a spectacular victory, AAP is all set to win over two-thirds of the 117 seats. According to counting trends at 4:45 pm, the party is leading on 92 seats.