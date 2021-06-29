'200 Units Free Electricity, A New Dawn': Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab Pitch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Tuesday to say he is en route to Punjab - where battle lines between the ruling Congress and the AAP have been clearly drawn of next year's election.

Mr Kejriwal proclaimed a "new dawn" for Punjab and signed off "see you in just a few hours". Last night he tweeted to promise "200 units of free electricity to every family" - one of several campaign promises that won the AAP two consecutive elections in Delhi - in the state.

In a bid to galvanise support for the AAP ahead of the 2022 elections, Mr Kejriwal last night promised free electricity to Punjab families if his party comes to power.

"In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. Women are very happy. Women in Punjab are unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will provide 200 units of free electricity for all in Punjab," he said in Punjabi.

The AAP leader is expected to address a press conference in Chandigarh at 1 pm - an event for which permission, his party yesterday claimed, had been denied.

Mr Singh hit back swiftly (and sarcastically), refusing the claim and adding "If he (Arvind Kejriwal) wants, I'd be happy to arrange his lunch too".

The purpose of today's visit is unknown but AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed yesterday that Mr Kejriwal's "mega announcement... will send 440 volt current to the Captain and his party".

"Captain Amarinder's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue," Mr Chadha tweeted Monday.

"Nevertheless, Arvind Kejriwal will make a mega announcement tomorrow in Chandigarh, which will send 440 volt current to the Captain and his party," he added.

The AAP is targeting the issue of inflated power bills - which have been protested by government employees, unemployed teachers and opposition parties - to target the Punjab government.

In the 2017 election, the AAP - led by Bhagwant Mann - won only 20 of 117 seats, and the Congress secured a dominant 77. But that was enough to become the state's main opposition after the Akali Dal-BJP alliance that was formerly in power finished with just 15 seats.