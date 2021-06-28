Arvind Kejriwal's Press Meet Welcome, Can Send Lunch Too: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh has called Arvind Kejriwal's visits to Punjab "cheap theatrics".

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today denied Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that he has refused permission for Arvind Kejriwal's press conference in Chandigrah, with a stinging retort. "If he (Mr Kejriwal) wants, I'd be happy to arrange his lunch too," said the Punjab Chief Minister, accusing the state's largest opposition part of staging "a drama".

AAP said the press conference was to be held at Punjab Bhawan at 1 pm and vowed to go ahead with it, "no matter how much the Captain insists."

Earlier today, AAP's Punjab unit chief Raghav Chadha tweeted: "@capt_amarinder's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue. Nevertheless, @ArvindKejriwal will make a mega announcement tomo in Chandigarh which will send 440volt current to Capt & his party."

"Totally not true," hit back Mr Singh. "We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just few days back so why should we stop him now having a press conference? If he wants I'd be happy to arrange his lunch too. The Aam Aadmi Party just wants to do drama even if it means lying," he added.

The allegation came as AAP raked up the issue of inflated power bills in Punjab to take on the Amarinder Singh government, which is already facing a series of protests from government employees, unemployed teachers and opposition parties.

Mr Kejriwal has announced 200 units of free electricity for all in Punjab if AAP forms the government in the state after next year's assembly elections.

In a tweet, he said, "In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will provide 200 units of free electricity for all in Punjab".

As the elections inch closer, AAP and the Congress have been trying to outdo each other in terms of welfare measures. Each claimed that their government has improved the education and health sectors in their states.

The two parties have also been at loggerheads since last year, with AAP's efforts to expand its footprint in Punjab ahead of next year's assembly elections.

In the election held in 2017, the party, led by Bhagwant Mann in the state, had won only 20 assembly seats, capturing the role of the state's main opposition. The then ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance could win only 15 seats.

The Congress, which was led by the Chief Minister, won 77 of the state's 117 assembly seats.

As the election gets closer, the rivalry between the two parties has sharpened over the last months. Mr Singh and Me Kejriwal have been locked in a bitter feud over the ongoing farmers' protest, which has been the dominating political issue in the state.

The Punjab Chief Minister has called his Delhi counterpart a "slimy fellow who was in the habit of lying" and accused him of not knowing the difference between "wheat and paddy". He had also called Mr Kejriwal's visits to the state "cheap theatrics".

Accusing Mr Kejriwal of failing to stand with the farmers, Mr Singh has questioned why AAP has notified one of the farm laws in Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal had hit back, declaring that the farm laws were the Mr Singh's "gift to the nation" as he was "part of the committee which drafted these bills".

At a farmers' meeting earlier this year, Mr Kejriwal accused Mr Singh of reneging on his promises to waive loans and supply smartphones to the people. "I want to ask you -- if somebody deceives you, then what do you do? Usse badla lete hain (Revenge is taken against them). Captain Sahib has deceived you. Will revenge be taken after one year or not?" he had questioned, apparently referring to next year's assembly polls.