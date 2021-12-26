Senior Punjab Cop Speaks Out Against Navjot Sidhu's 'Wet Pants' Remark

The DSP condemned Navjot Singh Sidhu's defamatory comment.

Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandigarh Dilsher Chandel on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants" at a political rally.

Mr Chandel said that a video has gone viral where Mr Sidhu, while addressing a public rally in Chandigarh, made fun of the police and told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants".

The DSP condemned the Congress leader's defamatory comment stating that the politicians must not forget the sacrifices made by the security forces.

#WATCH | It's very shameful that a senior leader insults police force that provides him protection. Without police, even a rickshaw puller won't obey their instructions: Chandigarh DSP Dilsher S Chandel on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks against police (25.12) pic.twitter.com/W1EjjhTkLs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

"Without police protection, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to his speech", Mr Chandel said slamming Mr Sidhu.

"Politicians should not make fun of policemen on duty like this. They are just doing their duty and politicians should not demoralize them by making such statements," he said.

"The security forces has its own dignity. (Mr) Sidhu has defamed the entire Punjab Police by making such shameful comments," he added.