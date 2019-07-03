Amarinder Singh Seeks Govt Help For Release Of Youth From Malaysian Jail

Punjab Chief Minister writes to S Jaishankar seeking help for release of youth from Malaysian jail

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh sought Centre's intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth from a Malaysian jail.

The Punjab Chief Minister wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar drawing his attention to Harbans Singh's case, who is lodged in a Malaysian jail.

Harbans Singh is a resident of a village in Bathinda district. He had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. He was taken into police custody on grounds unknown to his family.

"His (Harbans') family has disclosed that he had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. However, the family is unaware on what grounds the Malaysian police has taken him into custody," the letter read.

A copy of his Aadhaar card, voter ID card and his photograph were enclosed with the letter as proof of his Indian citizenship.

