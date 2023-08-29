Punjab Boy Invited To Meet President After Reciting Hanuman Chalisa In Record Time

He created the record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in 1 minute and 54 seconds

A 5-year-old boy, Geetansh Goyal from Punjab's Bathinda created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in record time and has been invited by the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President Droupadi Murmu.

Geetansh created the record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in a duration of 1 minute and 54 seconds, at the age of 4 years and three months.

A 5-year-old child from Bathinda, Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time.



For the feat, he has received an appreciation certificate from the 'India Book of Records'.

For the feat, he has received an appreciation certificate from the ‘India Book of Records' and the ‘Title of Grandmasters in Records Breaking' from the ‘World Records University'.

Geetansh's father Dr Vipin Goel, while speaking to ANI said, “Yesterday we received a phone call from Rashtrapati Bhawan stating that a mail has been sent to us and that our child will be meeting the president. We felt very happy.”

“We are feeling very proud that a child created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the age of 4 years and 3 months. He won the gold medal and on August 30, we were invited by the President. God has blessed the child”, he further said.