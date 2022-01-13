Election Body Changing Rules To Register New Party At BJP's Behest, Claims AAP

We've received very solid information that EC is going to register a (new) political party: Raghav Chadha

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the Election Commission is going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the move has been set in motion by the BJP to stop the AAP from winning assembly elections in Punjab and forming its government in the state.

There was no immediate reaction either from Election Commission or the BJP on the AAP's accusation.

Mr Chadha, however, did not share the name of the party which he claimed is going to be registered by the commission, saying it will soon be known to everybody.

"We have received very solid information that the Election Commission of India is going to register a (new) political party giving it a special treatment," Mr Chadha told reporters.

For this, the commission is going to bring "two big changes" in the registration of the political parties, he claimed.

"First, the election commission is going to reduce the period of raising any objection to the registration of a new political party to 7 days from 30 days," he said.

The second change that the Election Commission is going to bring in its rules is to provide for registration of a new political party after announcement of the schedules of the elections and imposition of a model code of conduct.

"The BJP is now providing all types of facilitation and relief for the registration of a particular political party under a special treatment only to stop AAP from coming to power in Punjab after it realised that neither the Akali Dal, nor the Congress, nor the front created by it joining hands with Amarinder Singh would be able to stop AAP," Mr Chadha claimed.