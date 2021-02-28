Pune Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut Till March 14 Amid Covid Spike

Pune Covid Cases: Maharashtra has seen a spike in the number of cases of late.

There is no respite from Covid-19 for Pune yet as the city had extended its night curfew till March 14. Schools, colleges, coaching classes, and other educational institutions in the city will remain shut, too, till then, the city mayor has said. The city has reported up to 1,000 new cases per day since February 24.

No public movement will be allowed in the city between 11 pm and 6 am, except for essential services.

"Over the past many days, Pune city has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The rules imposed till February 28 in this context have been extended to March 14," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said today.

Pune had reopened its educational institutes in January after months of online classes. The municipal corporation had asked teachers and school staff to undergo the RT-PCR test before rejoining. Establishments in rural Pune were reopened in November itself.

Authorities had to, however, restore curbs following a spike. The entire state of Maharashtra has, meanwhile, witnessed a jump in the spread of Covid-19. The Vidarbha region - Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha, and Nagpur districts - especially, has seen the biggest jump.

Government data released today shows the total number of cases in Pune at 4,06,453 and recoveries at 3,87,527. The active cases in Pune till Saturday were 9,860 while the number of deaths is at 9,235.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in terms of the pandemic in India. It saw 8,623 new cases being reported today along with 51 deaths related to Covid-19. Till now, 52,092 people have died of the disease since the outbreak reached the state. Overall, it has registered 21,46,777 cases, of which 73,734 remain active now.