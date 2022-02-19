UP To End Night Curfew From Tonight As Covid Cases Fall

With the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of daily infections on a downward curve in Uttar Pradesh, the state government today announced that it has decided to end the night curfew from today.

"In view of a sharp drop in coronavirus cases, it has been decided to end the night curfew from today," Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

In the past 24 hours, as many 842 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the caseload in the state to 20,63,9041. The active cases have dropped sharply from around 15,000 a week ago to 8,683 today.

Covid cases have fallen across the country in the last few days rapidly. This morning, India registered a 14 per cent drop in daily cases as it reported 22,270 cases.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.