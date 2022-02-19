Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 25,920 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent.

India has recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid tally to 4,27,80,235. According to Union health ministry data, the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again.

The death count has climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 66,254 patients have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,19,77,238. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

