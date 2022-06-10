Sidhu Moose Wala Case: Pune Police Team Visits Delhi To Question Gangster

Pune police is visiting to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the accused .(File)

A team of the Pune rural police has travelled to Delhi to interrogate gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in police custody and who is said to be the mastermind in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, an official said on Friday.

The purpose of the interrogation is to get some leads on the whereabouts of Santosh Jadhav, a member of the Bishnoi gang and one of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who is currently missing, he said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Delhi police's custody. On Wednesday, Delhi police officials had said that Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

"A team of two officers has gone to Delhi special cell, seeking to interrogate Bishnoi. We would like to interrogate Bishnoi to find out the whereabouts of Jadhav, who is one of the members of his gang," a senior official of the Pune rural police said.

Santosh Jadhav, who has been identified as a shooter in the murder case, is also an accused in a separate murder case in Pune, in which the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against him.

Apart from gathering information about Santosh Jadhav's whereabouts, the Pune rural police also want to know if any other youth from Maharashtra is associated with the Bishnoi gang, the official said.

Besides the team in Delhi, three more teams are out to trace Santosh Jadhav, he said.

Meanwhile, a team of the Punjab police, which had come to Pune rural police headquarters, grilled 'Mahakal' alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang, in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Siddhesh Kamble, against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, was wanted by the Pune rural police for allegedly sheltering Santosh Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune district in 2021.

On Thursday, the Mumbai police had claimed that three members of the Bishnoi gang had delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, and that it was part of gangster Vikram Brar's plan to terrorise them and extort money from them.

Siddhesh Kamble, who is also suspected to be involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation, they had said. Mumbai Police's crime branch questioned him in Pune on Thursday.

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab's Mansa district.

