Pune Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered. 25-Year-Old Neighbour Arrested

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra's Pune district, with police arresting a 25-year-old neighbour in connection with the crime. Angry villagers and family members later blocked the Pune-Nashik Highway, demanding the death penalty for the accused and a fast-track trial in the case.

The victim belonged to a farm labourer's family and was studying in Class 4. According to police, she had not gone to school on Tuesday as she was unwell.

Police's preliminary investigation suggests that the accused took advantage of the fact that the girl's parents were not at home during the afternoon and allegedly raped her before strangling her.

When the girl could not be found at home, family members, relatives and villagers began searching for her across the area. After hours of unsuccessful efforts, the family approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

Police launched a search operation, during which the accused himself allegedly joined villagers and police personnel in searching for the girl.

CCTV Footage Helps Crack The Case

Police also began examining CCTV footage from the area after receiving information about the girl's disappearance.

During the investigation, officers spotted a suspicious person travelling on a bicycle in one of the CCTV recordings.

When questioned about the footage, Sahil Khaire allegedly admitted that he was the person seen riding the bicycle. During further questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

After the accused confessed to the crime, based on the information provided by him, the girl's body was recovered from beneath a tree near a stream.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team also examined the scene and collected evidence.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar Seeks Fast-Track Trial

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar described the incident as extremely unfortunate and said it had brought shame to humanity.

She spoke to Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill over the phone and sought detailed information regarding the investigation. She directed the police administration to conduct a transparent and thorough probe and ensure strict action against the accused.

Sunetra Pawar said she would make a special request to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to have the case heard in a fast-track court so that the accused receives punishment as quickly as possible.

Massive Anger In Pimpalwandi

The incident has sparked widespread anger across Pimpalwandi and the Junnar region.

Villagers and the victim's family have demanded strict action against the accused and called for the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

Protesters demanded that the accused be given the death penalty at the earliest.

The villagers also warned the administration that if justice was not delivered and concrete action was not taken within 15 days, they would intensify their agitation.

Police are continuing their investigation. Officials said further progress in the case will depend on the post-mortem report and other forensic evidence.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill reached the crime scene during the night to review the investigation.

Angry villagers surrounded him and reiterated their demand that the accused be hanged.

'We Will Not Leave Until He Is Hanged'

Speaking through tears, a relative of the victim, demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

"He should be hanged. We will not leave this place until he is hanged. We will not move until our little girl gets justice... He trapped her and took her away when everyone had gone out to work for their livelihood," she said.

The woman repeatedly demanded capital punishment for the accused.

"He should be hanged. Even if he belongs to our own community, we do not care. Our child is gone. He should be hanged. We are not saying he should be spared because he belongs to our community. Whether he is our relative or anyone else, he should be hanged. He must not be spared," she said.

(With inputs from Avinash Pawar)