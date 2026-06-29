'Rarest Of Rare': Man, 65, Gets Death Penalty For Pune Toddler's Rape-Murder

"The crime shocks even the conscience of society," a Pune court said on Monday while sentencing 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl, terming the offence "rarest of rare" and marked by extreme brutality.

The verdict was delivered by Pune District and Sessions Court Judge SR Salunkhe, days after Kamble was convicted on charges of kidnapping, molestation, rape, and murder.

The incident took place on May 1 in Nasrapur village in Pune district. According to the investigation, Kamble lured the child by offering snacks and showing her a newborn calf.

He then took the girl to a shed near a cattle barn, where he sexually assaulted her and later killed her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries. The child reportedly died during the assault.

The crime came to light when the child went missing, prompting her family to begin a search. Her body was later found during the search operation. CCTV footage from the area showed Kamble taking the child with him, which helped the police identify and arrest him.

Court Terms Case 'Rarest Of Rare'

During the hearing, the prosecution referred to 12 key Supreme Court rulings on capital punishment, arguing that the crime fell under the "rarest of rare" category defined by the Supreme Court.

Agreeing with the prosecution, the judge observed that the brutality of the crime left no room for leniency. He noted that the nature of the injuries sustained by the child clearly established the severity and inhumanity of the act.

Considering Kamble's past involvement in a sexual assault case, the court also pointed out that the accused was aware of legal consequences but showed no remorse during the trial.

Judge Salunkhe, while convicting the accused in the child rape-murder case, observed that the crime was committed "to satisfy lust" and involved brutal torture of an "innocent, helpless child."

"The offence was committed outrageously and involved inhuman treatment and torture of the victim. The victim was an innocent, helpless child. The murder was committed to satisfy lust, which evidences total depravity. It was a cold-blooded murder without provocation. The crime was committed so brutally that it shocks not only the judicial conscience but even the conscience of society," the judge said, news agency PTI reported.

He further added, "The thirst for lust of the accused is not extinguished even at such an age. Rather, it has reached a very dangerous stage. The injuries noted on the body of the victim reflect the inhuman behaviour of the accused with a child of just three years."

The court also said, "Whatever the accused wanted to do with the child, he did 'fearlessly, most violently and without bothering about consequences, because he had prior experience that even if prosecuted, nothing would happen in court.'"

'Day-And-Night Work, Daily Hearings'

Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill credited the swift investigation and coordinated efforts of the police and prosecution for securing the death sentence in the case, highlighting that evidence was gathered within weeks, a detailed 1,200-page chargesheet was filed, and all 55 witnesses testified.

Gill said, "The accused's lawyer had requested that a sentence of life imprisonment be awarded. However, the court observed that there was no need to show any mercy or leniency in this case."

He added, "Work was carried out day and night. In-camera hearings were held every day. Our role was up to completing the investigation. It had become a question of law and order. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted. Evidence was collected over approximately 15 days."

He further said, "A precise charge sheet of 1,200 pages was filed. All 55 witnesses came forward, and I thank them as well. The investigation was carried out with sensitivity, which resulted in the accused being sentenced to death."

Political Reaction

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the court's decision, stating that such criminals have no place in society.

He praised the judiciary for delivering justice and described the verdict as a reflection of strong commitment to law and order.

Fadnavis also spoke to Pune SP Sandeep Singh Gill and Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar, congratulating them on the handling of the case. Pune Rural Police carried out a swift investigation, which led to this final verdict."

The chief minister further appreciated the investigating agencies for completing the probe and trial in record time.