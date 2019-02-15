Amid Mourning, Families Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama Say, 'We Are Proud'

Family member of CRPF personel Bhagirath Singh who died in Pulwama terror attack.

As family members mourn the loss of the soldiers who got killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday, some of them also expressed how proud they are about their sacrifice.

Bhagirath Singh from Dholpur in Rajasthan had joined Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2013. He was among the 40 soldiers who got killed in the Pulwama terror attack yesterday. Bhagirath Singh had married four years ago and had come to meet his baby girl before joining his duty on February 12.

"He was fit and strong since childhood. I am extremely proud of him," said his one of his family members.

Another family member, however, expressed worry. "He has two children. Who will raise them now?"

Ram Vakeel was 40 years old. He was going to complete 20 years in CRPF in 2021.

CRPF personnel Ram Vakeel from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah is survived by three children and his wife. His elder brother said, "My younger brother told me about the incident. I am proud that my brother has sacrificed his life for the nation."

Another soldier who lost his life in the terror attack, Pradeep Kumar, lived in Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad with his wife and two teenage children. Just four days ago, he had attended his cousin's marriage. His brother Umesh Kumar, who is also a soldier, said, "He was a jawan (soldier), a jawan dies for the nation."

On Thursday, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and many others were critically injured after terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber ripped into a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. At Pulwama, the Scorpio SUV with 350 kg of explosives rammed two of the buses transporting CRPF personnel reporting to duty in Srinagar.

The government, in a strongly-worded statement, demanded that "Pakistan stopped supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory." The centre also appealed to the "international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council."

PM Modi said those behind the terror attack had made a "huge mistake" and would pay a "very heavy price".

Calling the attack despicable and dastardly, the PM said "The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain."

The United States also condemned the attack and directed Pakistan to "immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups.