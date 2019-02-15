'Will Sacrifice Other Son Too, But...': Father Of Soldier Killed In Pulwama

Ratan Thakur's grieving father in Bihar's Bhagalpur has not bowed down to terrorism.

The bereaved father of a CRPF personnel who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in a heart-wrenching message said he is ready to sacrifice his other son as well for the country. He, however, also said Pakistan must be given a "befitting reply" for the attack.

Ratan Thakur was among the 40 victims in the attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

His grieving father in Bihar's Bhagalpur has not bowed down to terrorism. Teary-eyed, he said he is going to send his other son to fight for the country as well even after losing one son "in Mother India's service".

On Thursday, over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others were critically injured when Jaish terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Reports suggested that the vehicle used by the terrorists was a Mahindra Scorpio carrying more than 350 kg of explosives. Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack in what is the worst attack on the security personnel in the state.

The explosion targeting the CRPF convoy of over 70 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 men was heard from several kilometres away.

The government in a strongly-worded statement slammed Pakistan over the terror attack and demanded that Islamabad stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

Pakistan strongly rejected allegations of the country's link to the strike. Calling it "a matter of grave concern", the Pak government asserted they have "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world.

The United States also released a strong-worded statement late on Thursday condemning the attack and directed Pakistan to "immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that the "sacrifices" of the jawansat Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama "will not go in vain".

A meeting has been called this morning of the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by PM Modi and comprising the Home, Defence, External Affairs and Finance Ministers. The government said it was "firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security".