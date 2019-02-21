Rs 5 Lakh For Family Of Bengal Jawans Killed In Pulwama: Mamata Banerjee

The two jawans -- Bablu Santra and Sudip Biswas -- were among the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week.

All India | | Updated: February 21, 2019 04:40 IST
"We will also provide employment to the next of kin, if they ask," said Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)


Kolkata: 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two CRPF jawans from the state, who died in the Pulwama terror attack.

"We will also provide employment to the next of kin of the two jawans, if they ask," Ms Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.

She said a meeting was held with the leaders of the Christian communities to discuss various issues and problems faced by them, including those related to education.

The meeting was also attended by Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O'Brien.

