Pondicherry Chief Minister Asks Centre For Probe Against Kiran Bedi

V Narayanasamy sought a probe into "unauthorised" mobilisation of CSR funds by Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said he has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe into "unauthorised" mobilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for desilting lakes.

Though it was not wrong to appeal to the private organisations for funds under Corporate Social Responsibility, it was "highly objectionable" that the office of Lt Governor was receiving the funds for the projects without knowledge of the PWD minister, he told reporters here.

"Neither the PWD Minister nor the department Secretary and other officials are aware of assigning of the desilting work without calling for tenders," Mr Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lt Governor on several issues, alleged.

The chief minister, who returned from Delhi Thursday, said he submitted the letter demanding the probe at the office of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as he could not meet him.

Mr Narayanasamy has earlier this week sought a judicial probe into the issue but Ms Bedi has dismissed as "wild allegations" the claims and asserted that the Raj Nivas was not involved in any financial transaction.

On Friday, he accused two officials in the Lt Governor's office of contacting managements of private colleges and industrial houses seeking CSR funds.

Alleging violation of procedures and skipping of the CSR Committee formed in 2011 under the chairmanship of the chief minister, he said it gave rise to `genuine suspicion` that there were serious irregularities in mobilising the funds.

The AIADMK too has urged the central government to order a probe into the charges over the CSR funds, accusing Ms Bedi of misusing her authority.