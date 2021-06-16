Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Wants New Government To Be People-Oriented

Tamilisai Soundararajan said Puducherry has the potential to be a fully developed Union Territory (File)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday appealed to the newly formed government in the Union Territory to work towards promoting the welfare of the people.

Hosting a tea party for the newly elected legislators and Chief Minister N Rangasamy at Raj Nivas, she said her aim is that the people should have a fully developed Union Territory.

She had brought mangoes from Telangana, of which she is also a Governor, as a gift for the legislators.

"Puducherry has the potential to emerge as number one in every aspect of administration and the new government should strive to ensure a people-oriented administration," she said.

Assuring the new government of her full cooperation, she said she will function in tandem with the Union Territory's administration.

She further said Puducherry has the potential to emerge as a fully developed Union Territory.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who spoke at the reception, said Tamilisai Soundararajan is an efficient and able administrator, and acknowledged her promise of cooperation to the new administration.