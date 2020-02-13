Puducherry Passes Resolution Against Citizenship Amendment Act

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy tabled the resolution against the CAA in Assembly.

The Congress-ruled Puducherry on Wednesday adopted an Assembly resolution against the amended Citizenship Act, becoming the first union territory in the country to say no to the new law.

Earlier, the states of Kerala and West Bengal had adopted Assembly resolutions against the Act.

Amidst an opposition boycott, the one-day special session of the territorial Assembly adopted the resolution tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

It also registered strong protest against the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

Members of the opposition AINRC and AIADMK boycotted the session while the three nominated BJP legislators staged a walkout after registering their objection to the tabling of the resolution.

BJP members V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapthy objected as soon as Mr Narayansamy started reading out the contents of the resolution.

They were heard saying that the resolution was a "murder of democracy" and "violation of constitutional provisions."

The resolution urged the Centre to withdraw the CAA saying it was "totally opposed to the principles of secularism."

It was passed after the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to the Congress and its ally the DMK spoke on the resolution.

Speaker VP Sivakolundhu said the resolution was "adopted unanimously."

The resolution stated that the CAA had caused "pain and chaos" among the people at large in the country.

The enactment of the legislation in the Parliament had created "peaceful agitations across the country," it added.

The CAA was shattering to pieces the principles of secularism which is the basis of the constitution, it said.

Claiming that there was a hidden agenda in the CAA as the Muslims were ignored, it said the law was "totally injurious" to the great sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi for protection of secularism.