Puducherry Votes On April 6, Counting On May 2

Voting for Puducherry assembly election will take place in a single phase on April 6, the Election Commission announced on Friday, adding counting of votes will be on May 2.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said for the Union Territory, March 19 will be the last date for nominations, March 20 for scrutiny and March 22 for the withdrawal of candidature.

Announcing the dates for assembly elections in four states - Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal - and Puducherry, Mr Arora said the Model Code of Conduct has come into force.

He said polling time has been increased by one hour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"During filing of nominations, only 2 people will be allowed to accompany the candidate," he added.

Earlier this month, V Narayanasamy's four-and-a-half-year-old government collapsed following six resignations - five Congress MLAs and an ally quit the party. The Union Territory has been placed under President's rule.