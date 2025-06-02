"Proud": Himanta Sarma As Assam Girl Gets 3rd Position In Britain's Got Talent

Assam's nine-year-old Binita Chetry has secured third place on Britain's Got Talent 2025. Her achievement drew heartfelt praise from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called it a moment of pride for the state.

"Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own Binita Chetry on securing the 3rd spot at the BGT Final," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

"Her performances have mesmerised audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours," he added.

Dancing her way to glory ????



Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal.



Her performances have mesmerized audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud.



I wish her all the best for her future endeavours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jBhAcJwGb8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025

He also shared a video clip from the grand finale showing Ms Chetry standing alongside fellow finalists, magician Harry Moulding, the winner of the competition, and dance group 'The Blackouts', the runners-up.

During the live telecast of the finals, Binita Chetry was announced as the second runner-up. Asked about her experience, the young star said, "I am very happy and proud of myself, and it's the best experience."

The audience cheered loudly, and the nine-year-old expressed her gratitude with folded hands.

Britain's Got Talent's official Instagram also celebrated her success, posting, "In third place is [Binita Chetry]... Congratulations on making it this far, you have been an absolute joy to watch on stage!"

Binita Chetry set the BGT stage ablaze with her extraordinary dance skills, including backflips, handstands, and impressive flexibility.

Judges and viewers alike were captivated by her energy and talent. During one of the episodes, judge David Williams asked Ms Chetry what inspired her to join the show. She replied, "This was my dream stage and I wanted to win it. I would like to buy a pink princess house with the prize money."

Earlier in the season, CM Himanta Sarma shared one of her performances with the caption, "Little Binita Chetry makes the judges of @BGT go all 'Awww' as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round." He added, "My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house."

The young dancer's journey attracted praise not only from the Assam Chief Minister but also from renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra, who applauded her powerful performances on social media.

Britain's Got Talent is a UK reality show where singers, dancers, magicians, and comedians compete for a cash prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance before the British Royal Family.