Assam Girl's Dance On 'Britain's Got Talent' Wins Praise From Himanta Sarma

She came, she danced and she conquered the floor and judges. Eight-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam set the 'Britain's Got Talent' stage ablaze with her gravity-defying moves and infectious energy.

From backflips to handstands and incredible flexibility, Ms Chetry delivered a performance the judges and audience, including those watching on TV and the Internet, will remember for years.

When David Williams, one of the judges, asked what brought her to BGT, she adorably replied that this was her dream stage and she wanted to win it. She said, "I would like to buy a pink princess house with the prize money."

The little girl from Assam won praise from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and industrialist Anand Mahindra.

"Little Binita Chetry makes the judges of @BGT go all 'Awww' as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round," Mr Sarma said, posting the video on X.

Mr Sarma further wrote, "My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house."

After her performance, Mr Walliams, one of the judges, said that she had the strength of a tiger and the position of a boa constrictor like a python on the stage. He further said, "I love the mix of contemporary dance with the kind of Indian touches."

Anand Mahindra also lauded Ms Chetry for her splendid performance and called her his "Monday Motivation."

He wrote, "Just 8 years old. World class. Steel-willed; Because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense Practice. And with an unwavering focus on her Ambition, even if it's just a 'Pink Princess House'."

The eight-year-old also shared a series of photos from the show on Instagram and expressed gratitude. She wrote, "When Hard work meets talent it creates magic undoubtedly. Happy to Announce that today I'm representing India at one of the biggest stages in the world @bgt."

She added, "This is just the beginning of my ultimate adventure; this wouldn't be possible without all of your support keep supporting and pour your love on me in this beautiful journey, Thank you so much!"

'Britain's Got Talent' (BGT) is a popular British reality television talent programme, showcasing performers, including singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and others.

Contestants compete for a cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the British Royal Family.