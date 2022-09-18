Protests In Chandigarh University After Girls' Hostel Videos Leaked Online

Punjab school education minister asked the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm.

Huge protests have broken out at Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali after a girl allegedly leaked private videos of her hostel mates online. Police have registered an FIR in the matter and the accused girl has been arrested.

Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from hostel bathroom and leaked them online. University administration is trying to muzzle the protest, according to a student : @PunYaab



pic.twitter.com/BIi1jTBPCN — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Mohali police chief Vivek Soni said that no deaths or attempts to die by suicide related to the incident have been reported as per medical records.

"It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated ... Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to (die by) suicide have reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," Mr Soni said as reported by news agency ANI.

Both the university and police have rubbished social media posts claiming several girls attempted to die by suicide over the video leak. The privately-run university's officials said one girl was hospitalised after she fainted and her condition is stable.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also reacted to the incident and urged people to act with patience.

"In Chandigarh University, a girl has gone viral by recording objectionable videos of many girl students. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience," he said in a tweet.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said that an investigation is underway.

"This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," she said as reported by ANI.

Punjab Minister of School Education Harjot Singh Bains has asked the students of the university to keep calm.

"No one guilty will be spared. It's a very sensitive matter and relates to dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.