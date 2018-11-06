Clashes At Sabarimala Over Reports Of Woman's Entry, Cameraperson Injured

The police escorted woman devotee, who was stopped, to Sabarimala shrine. Cops said she was above 50

A video journalist was injured after protesting devotees targeted media persons at Sabarimala Tuesday morning. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sannidhanam or the inner courtyard after reports of a woman devotee suspected to be in the menstrual age tried to enter the temple.

The police have confirmed that the woman is 52 and had come to the temple with her son. The two have been escorted to the temple by the police.

The Sabarimala shrine opened yesterday for the second time in three weeks for a two-day special puja amid unprecedented security over fear of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court's order allowing women of all age groups into the temple.

No woman in the age group of 10-50 years have yet been able to visit Sabarimala temple since the top court's order on September 28.

Yesterday a 25-year-old woman, heading for the shrine with her husband and two children, was stopped at Pamba, the base camp from where devotees start the trek to the hill top shrine.

"We have information a woman on way to the temple but nobody has approached us so far for security," a police official at Pamba told news agency PTI on Monday.

The temple town has virtually turned into a fortress with hundreds of police personnel, including armed commandos, deployed in large numbers. Surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers were also installed.