Sabarimal Row Live Updates: Protests Continue On Second-day Of Opening Of the Shrine

Male devotees continue protests at Sabarimala against entry of women.

On the second day of the re-opening of the Sabarimala temple, protests continue against the entry of women of menstruating age into the temple. Fresh protests erupted on Tuesday morning when a woman, thought to be in her menstruating age, was heard of being around the temple premises.

The police later informed that the woman who attempted to enter temple premises was a 52-years-old. The lady and her son and the man accompanying them were given police protection and taken to the Sannidhanam police station.

Amid the protests, journalists were attacked and a cameraperson was injured at the base camp in Pamba.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, were deployed in the area on Monday to maintain law and order.

