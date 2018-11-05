Sabarimala Temple Opens Today, 2,300 Security Personnel Deployed: Live Updates

The police have banned gatherings of four or more people at Sabarimala

Weeks after violent protests against the entry of women of menstruating age hit the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, the shrine will open today for two days. A massive security has been put in place in anticipation of protests. Around 2,300 security personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been called in to maintain order. It is the second time that the temple will open after the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.

The police banned gatherings of four or more people at Sabarimala and nearby areas on Saturday. It is expected to open at 5 pm today for a special puja due tomorrow and will close at 10 pm after it. Meanwhile, protestors have begun gathering at Nilakkal base camp.

Here are the live updates on Sabarimala Temple: