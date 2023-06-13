Promised Support Price For Sunflower, Haryana Farmers Call Off Protest

The protesting farmers of Haryana called off their agitation this evening after the administration officials agreed to pay the minimum support price or MSP for their sunflower crop. The government has also agreed to release all the farmers arrested during the protest and scrap the police cases against them.

It is not yet known whether the government will purchase the crop and pay the Rs 6,400 per quintal support price, or pay the difference when farmers sell at the open market. But it has committed to the adequate compensation, farmers said.

The farmers were earlier selling in the open market at Rs 4000 per quintal. They were also receiving Rs 1000 per quintal from the government as relief. The fixed amount relief is paid when products are sold below the minimum support price.

The impasse, on since the beginning of this month, was resolved at a meeting this evening between the farmers and the local administration officials.

The government will increase the relief and give fair price to the farmers, said the Divisional Commissioner, who was present for the meeting. He requested the farmers to call off their protest.

The farmers had started the protest earlier this month, upset over the state government's decision not to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price.

On June 6, farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) had blocked National Highway-44 near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district. The police used batons and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Later, nine leaders of the farmers' group, including its president, were arrested over various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly.