Protesting Fee Hike, Allahabad University Student Attempts Self-Immolation

Police have lodged a case regarding the incident.

A student protesting against the fee hike at Allahabad University attempted a self-immolation bid in Prayagraj on Monday.

The act was foiled by the timely intervention of the police deployed on the spot.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "Adarsh Bhadoria who was one of the students staging protest, attempted self immolation inside the university campus." He was stopped from doing so and detained, he said.

The police later cleared the area and removed the protestors from the site.

Meena said the university administration has lodged a complaint against some people including university students for disturbing peace inside the campus.

Police have lodged a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.

The students of the university are reportedly protesting against an alleged 400 times fee hike at the university.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)