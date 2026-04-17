Protest Turns Violent In Assam's Chirang Along India-Bhutan Border

A protest at the Runikhata Forest Range Office turned violent along the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Chirang district on Thursday night, leaving several people injured and the area tense.

The unrest began late at night when locals, largely led by women, gheraoed the forest office demanding the release of individuals detained over alleged encroachment on reserved forest land. The situation soon spiralled after forest personnel resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

A young woman was reportedly seriously injured in the lathi charge, which further fueled public anger. "We were protesting peacefully for the release of our people, but force was used against us," alleged one of the protesters.

The following day, tensions escalated further as fresh protests erupted. Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces, with reports of stone pelting from the crowd that left several police personnel injured. In response, security forces allegedly opened fire to control the situation.

Officials stated that force was used to maintain law and order.

With multiple injuries reported on both sides, the situation in the region remains highly volatile.

Security has been tightened in and around the area as authorities continue efforts to bring the situation under control.