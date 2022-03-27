On Camera, 2 Noida Families Fight With Hockey Sticks Over Land Dispute

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

A family dispute over property took an ugly turn when two groups clashed and attacked each other with hockey sticks in Dujana village of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.

Police said that the dispute over a piece of land between the two parties- Yudhvir vs Ramlakhan, was settled a few days ago, however, Ramlakhan was upset over his property share post-settlement.

On Thursday, Ramlakhan, his wife Suman and son Ankit attacked Yudhvir and his wife with hockey sticks while they were on their way to the farm.

The couple sustained minor injuries in the attack and were discharged from the hospital after treatment, officials said.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows members of the rival group thrashing Yudhvir and his wife. Yudhvir too then picks up a hockey stick and hits Ankit in defence.

Ramlakhan and Ankit can also be seen hitting Yudhvir's wife in the video.

Based on a complaint filed by Yudhvir, police have arrested Ramlakhan and Suman, while a case has been registered against their son Ankit under the relevant section of IPC.