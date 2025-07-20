"<i>Milkiyat Ki Jang Mein</i>...": Delhi Judge's Poem On Broken Ties Amid Property Dispute

While granting bail to a man in a case of alleged illegal possession of his mother's property, the Judge of Rohini court wrote a poem, one of the couplets of which reads as "Milkiyat ki jang me naa jaane kitne afsane huye, Kuch hi apne the, woh bhi ab begane huye."

Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Rohit Kumar on Friday granted bail to one Nitin Soni after hearing the submissions of his counsel and the Public Prosecutor.

While granting bail to the accused Soni, the court also watched the CCTV footage of the alleged incident. Although it showed a different story than what was alleged.

His mother, Indu Saini, lodged an FIR with the Prashant Vihar Police Station against her son and his wife.

It was alleged by the complainant that, in her absence, her son, Nitin, broke open the lock and entered her property in Vandana Apartment. When she, along with her daughter, returned on July 12, she had come back after attending the court proceedings. Her son was inside the property and was abusing them from there.

The complainant alleged that his daughter-in-law came out with a rod and beat her.

During the arguments on bail, counsel for the accused submitted that it is not a case of illegal possession. The complainant herself gave possession to the accused on an oral agreement.

Counsel for the accused also produced some photographs which show that the accused and his family were already in possession of the property before July 10, 2025.

The court also reviewed the CCTV footage of July 14, 2025, which showed the complainant's daughter entering the disputed property along with individuals carrying rods and hammers.

It was submitted that the accused and his family are being tortured by the complainant with the connivance of the police.

Counsel for the accused also submitted that a Will was bequeathed in favour of the accused, and as per the said Will, he is the absolute owner of the disputed property. A probate petition for the said Will is pending before the concerned court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)