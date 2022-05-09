'Promises To Farmers Not Fulfilled': Meghalaya Governor Seeks Law On MSP

Satya Pal Malik said the government should make a law on MSP. (File)

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that promises made to farmers in December last year have not been fulfilled by the government so far and advocated a law on minimum support price (MSP).

Expressing displeasure over the prevailing situation, Mr Malik said farmers have only ended their dharna at Delhi borders but their movement against the three controversial farm laws is still alive elsewhere.

"Promises made by the government to farmers are not being fulfilled. The government should make a law on MSP to resolve the issues," Mr Malik said while talking to reporters here on Sunday evening.

"Farmers have only ended their dharna in Delhi but their movement is still alive," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, laid siege at Delhi borders in November 2020 demanding that the Centre withdraw the three farm laws. The protest ended in December 2021 after the Narendra Modi government withdrew the farm laws.

The protesting farmers had refused to clear the protest sites as they demanded the withdrawal of cases lodged against them, legal guarantee on MSP, and a compensation to the family members of the farmers who died during the course of the protest among others.

The Centre, on December 9 last year, agreed to consider their other demands, and after that, the SKM announced the suspension of its agitation.

Mr Malik further said there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment and the country's youth was “wandering” on the roads without jobs.

Instead of important issues, "irrelevant" matters are being discussed, the governor said as he asked both Hindus and Muslims to stop fighting and start highlighting unemployment and other crucial issues that the country is facing.

About the use of bulldozers in Uttar Pradesh, he said the houses of the poor should not be razed without giving them time.

Mr Malik also visited Baghra Dargah in Muzaffarnagar and met leaders of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party.

At the height of farmers' agitation, Mr Malik had spoken in favour of farmers much to the embarrassment of the government.

In March, Mr Malik had said that his friends advised him not to criticise the BJP government as he could be made the President or Vice President if he kept quiet, but asserted that he "doesn't care about these positions."

