Promised Mutton, Served Chicken: Brawl At Bihar Wedding Leaves 12 Injured

All was going well at this wedding in a Bihar town - until lunch was served.

A fierce fight broke out between the groom's side and the bride's side that left about a dozen people injured.

The reason? The bride's side had promised the groom's side a feast of mutton but served chicken instead.

Angered, the groom's side protested. The bride's family then allegedly thrashed the baraatis.

The incident took place during a wedding in Simri Bakhtiyarpur town of Saharsa district in Bihar.

The nikah of Mohammad Abdullah alias Chand, son of Mohammad Anwar, was solemnised with Mohammad Javed alias Moto's daughter on Thursday afternoon around 3 PM.

A man was seen pointing a sword at a guest

Officials said the ceremony was held in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere.

A relative of the groom said the trouble began after the nikah, when all the baraatis sat down for the feast. The groom's side alleged they had been promised mutton on the wedding menu. But when the plates were served, they found chicken instead. That led to a heated argument between guests and hosts. The verbal spat quickly escalated into a brawl, with both sides seen exchanging blows.

Videos of the fight have gone viral on social media. In one clip, men are seen hitting guests with sticks and even waving swords.

The injured have been admitted to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

The situation was brought under control only after police reached the spot. An investigation is underway.