Promised Bonds, Favours, Ex High Court Judge Cheated Of Rs 2.5 Crore

The former judge was promised that the person would arrange jobs for his grandchildren in the US.

A former high court judge was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.5 crore by two men who collected the amount on the pretext of issuing bonds, police said on Wednesday after registering a case.

The former judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Allahabad High Court in a police complaint said one of the persons, who is known to his relatives, approached him in 2021 and allegedly sought an amount in the name of a political party, which would be "acknowledged by the way of bonds" and later deputed his associate to collect the sum.

In return, the former judge was promised that the person would arrange jobs for his grandchildren in the US, according to the FIR, which has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Film Nagar police station yesterday.

"Believing his words, my daughters and wife have sent a total sum of Rs 2.5 crores (to the person) during 2021 through bank transfers. But, after collecting the huge amount neither have any bonds been issued to us in spite of my requests, nor was any favour done to me or to my grandchildren in the US," the judge's complaint, recorded in the FIR, said.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)